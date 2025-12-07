 
Geo News

Rosé credits Bruno Mars for turning ‘Apt.' into global breakout

BLACKPINK Rosé on 'Apt.' fame: ‘It was an explosion of surprises

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 07, 2025

Rosé credits Bruno Mars for turning ‘Apt. into global breakout
Rosé credits Bruno Mars for turning ‘Apt.' into global breakout

Rosé admitted that collaborating with Bruno Mars on Apt. was a game changer.

Over the weekend the BLACKPINK star, who was shot to global fame thanks to her hit song with Mars, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, talked about how fast success can happen.

During the Variety’s Hitmaker event, where she was honoured with the coveted nod, on Saturday, December 6, the K-pop sensation said working with the Talking To The Moon singer brought a huge wave of unexpected good things and a lot of love from fans

The collaboration with the veteran hitmaker led to "an absolute explosion of surprises and an overwhelming amount of love," she shared.

The 28-year-old also admitted that becoming internationally famous feels a little overwhelming because there’s too much to process at once.

For the unversed, APT. reached one billion Spotify streams in approximately 100 days, making it the second-fastest song in history overall and the fastest by a K-pop act.

In addition, it became the Fastest music video by an Asian act to reach one billion YouTube views, achieving this milestone in 105 days, surpassing the previous record held by Psy's Gangnam Style.

More From Entertainment

Kate Winslet lashes out at actors obsessing over 'cosmetic surgeries'
Kate Winslet lashes out at actors obsessing over 'cosmetic surgeries'
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau hard launch sparks comparison with Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau hard launch sparks comparison with Orlando Bloom
James Gunn gives first sneak peek into upcoming 'Supergirl' movie video
James Gunn gives first sneak peek into upcoming 'Supergirl' movie
David Corenswet recalls clash with James Gunn over key ‘Superman' scene
David Corenswet recalls clash with James Gunn over key ‘Superman' scene
Taylor Swift girl squad reunites at Travis Kelce game: Selena Gomez and?
Taylor Swift girl squad reunites at Travis Kelce game: Selena Gomez and?
Cynthia Erivo breaks down ‘Wicked: For Good' emotional ending
Cynthia Erivo breaks down ‘Wicked: For Good' emotional ending