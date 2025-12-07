Rosé credits Bruno Mars for turning ‘Apt.' into global breakout

Rosé admitted that collaborating with Bruno Mars on Apt. was a game changer.

Over the weekend the BLACKPINK star, who was shot to global fame thanks to her hit song with Mars, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, talked about how fast success can happen.

During the Variety’s Hitmaker event, where she was honoured with the coveted nod, on Saturday, December 6, the K-pop sensation said working with the Talking To The Moon singer brought a huge wave of unexpected good things and a lot of love from fans

The collaboration with the veteran hitmaker led to "an absolute explosion of surprises and an overwhelming amount of love," she shared.

The 28-year-old also admitted that becoming internationally famous feels a little overwhelming because there’s too much to process at once.

For the unversed, APT. reached one billion Spotify streams in approximately 100 days, making it the second-fastest song in history overall and the fastest by a K-pop act.

In addition, it became the Fastest music video by an Asian act to reach one billion YouTube views, achieving this milestone in 105 days, surpassing the previous record held by Psy's Gangnam Style.