Dua Lipa brings fans to tears with moving tribute to Selena

Dua Lipa marks the end of her Radical Optimism tour on December 5, in Mexico City

Geo News Digital Desk
December 07, 2025

Dua Lipa reduced fans to tears with an emotional tribute to Selena Quintanilla with whom she shares “very special connection.”

The 30-year-old pop star closed out the Radical Optimism tour with a rendition of Amor Prohibido, turning the final tour night into a beautiful ode to the Mexican-American icon.

At the finale of her world tour on Friday, December 5, the Levitating hitmaker honoured the Queen of Tex-Mex, stirring nostalgia.

“I chose this song because I feel a very special connection with this artist and with her feeling of belonging to two places at the same time,” the American-Albanian beauty said in Spanish as she addressed the 60,000+ attendees gathered at the stadium.

“It’s something I deeply identify with, as I feel I am both Albanian and English, just as she was Mexican and American,” she added.

Despite no special guests in the lineup for the last concert the Grammy Award winner alone made the GNP Seguros Stadium echoed to the rhythm of Selena’s hit.

Lipa, who is engaged to Masters of the Air star Callum Turner, finally wrapped up her successful Radical Optimism Tour on Friday, December 5, in Mexico City, where she performed three sold-out concerts.

Her tour came to an end after a year and a half during which she headlined 92 shows across six continents.

