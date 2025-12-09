Golden Globe 2026: Amanda Seyfried, Jacob Elordi score multiple nods

Golden Globe 2026: Amanda Seyfried, Jacob Elordi scores multiple nods

A select group of performers secured multiple nominations as the 2026 Golden Globe contenders were announced Monday morning.

One Battle After Another dominated the film lineup with nine nominations, while The White Lotus led television categories with six.

Among individual actors, Amanda Seyfried, Jacob Elordi and Jeremy Allen White each earned recognition for two separate projects.

Seyfried is nominated for best actress in a limited or anthology series or TV movie for Long Bright River, as well as best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy for The Testament of Ann Lee.

In Long Bright River, she plays Mickey, a Philadelphia police officer searching for her missing sister. Her role in The Testament of Ann Lee places her in the shoes of Shaker founder Ann Lee in a musical biopic exploring the group’s early community and spiritual expression.

Elordi received nominations for best supporting actor in any motion picture for Frankenstein and best actor in a limited or anthology series or TV movie for The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

He portrays the Creature in Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of Frankenstein, while his role in The Narrow Road to the Deep North follows Australian surgeon Dorrigo Evans during his imprisonment on the Thai–Burma Railway in WWII.

White is recognised for best actor in a motion picture – drama for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere and best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy for The Bear. He stars as Bruce Springsteen in Scott Cooper’s biographical film and continues his acclaimed role as Carmy Berzatto in the hit series.

The 2026 Golden Globes, hosted by returning emcee Nikki Glaser, will air live Sunday, January 11, on CBS and Paramount+.