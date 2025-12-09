Cynthia Erivo reacts to fifth Golden Globe nomination: 'Beautiful surprise'

Cynthia Erivo has officially become a five-time Golden Globe nominee, earning another nod for best performance by an actress in a comedy or musical for her portrayal of Elphaba Thropp in Jon M. Chu’s Wicked: For Good.

The nomination follows last year’s recognition for the first installment, making both Erivo and co-star Ariana Grande rare back-to-back nominees for the same roles.

Erivo learned the news during rehearsals for her upcoming one-woman West End production of Dracula, where she takes on all 23 characters. “This is a beautiful, beautiful surprise,” the 38-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter.

Reflecting on the years-long Wicked process — from the 160-day dual shoot to the press tours — she said, “It’s been a bit of a whirlwind from the beginning of the first film right through to this moment here… I don’t think I’ve experienced anything like it.”

“To be nomianted twice with this movie is really special,” she added, crediting Chu, the cast and producer Marc Platt for the work behind the films.

As the second chapter arrives, Erivo said letting go feels right: “I think it’s time to be able to let it go, to give it away to the watchers, the audience… I don’t know, it doesn’t feel like a goodbye. More like a see you later.”

Her song No Place Like Home is also nominated for original song, alongside Grande’s The Girl in the Bubble. Erivo praised the additions: “I think both of songs are extremely special… it’s Stephen Schwartz’s genius.”

Monday’s nomination made her the first Black woman nominated twice in her category, a milestone she called “surreal.”

What she hopes audiences take from Elphaba: “The opportunity to be able to share the breadth of humanity in a character is a rare thing… I’m really proud of it.”