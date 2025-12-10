UAE tightens residency law enforcement

A general view of the Burj Khalifa and the downtown skyline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 12, 2021. — Reuters

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has tightened enforcement of residency and immigration laws, warning of fines of up to Dh5 million (Rs380 million) and prison terms for serious violations, including harbouring or employing illegal entrants, authorities said.

Under Federal Law on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners, individuals found sheltering, employing, or assisting illegal infiltrators face fines starting from Dh100,000 (Rs7,600,000), rising sharply in cases involving multiple offenders or organised groups, along with mandatory jail terms.

Authorities said providing accommodation, jobs, or any logistical support to illegal residents is treated as a serious national security offence.

The law also targets visa misuse, including working on visit or tourist visas, with fines starting from Dh10,000 (Rs760,000) and possible imprisonment depending on the offence.

Forgery or misuse of residency documents carries some of the harshest penalties, including up to 10 years in prison.

Officials said the stricter enforcement is aimed at protecting public security, labour market integrity, and the country's identity system.