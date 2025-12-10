Over half a million evacuated in Cambodia, Thailand during border clashes

Displaced residents rest as they take shelter at an evacuee center during clashes along the Thai-Cambodia border in Thailand´s Sa Kaeo province on December 10, 2025. — AFP

Thailand, Cambodia dispute demarcation of their 800km border.

Both sides blame each other for instigating the renewed fighting.

Latest clashes expand to five provinces of both countries.

BANGKOK: More than 500,000 people have fled their homes to safety in Thailand and Cambodia since the start of a reignited border conflict, both governments said on Wednesday, surpassing the total number evacuated during similar clashes earlier this year.

"Civilians have had to evacuate in large numbers due to what we assessed as an imminent threat to their safety. More than 400,000 people have been moved to safe shelters," across seven provinces, Thai defence ministry spokesperson Surasant Kongsiri told reporters at a news conference.

"We want to prevent a recurrence of the attacks on civilians we suffered in July 2025."

Soldiers ride a motorcycle along a street in Oddar Meanchey province on December 10, 2025. — AFP

In Cambodia, "101,229 people have been evacuated to safe shelters and relatives' homes in five provinces," as of Tuesday evening, defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata told reporters.

The Southeast Asian neighbours dispute the colonial-era demarcation of their 800-kilometre (500-mile) frontier, where competing claims to historic temples have spilt over into armed conflict.

This week's clashes are the deadliest since five days of fighting in July that killed dozens and displaced around 300,000 on both sides of the border before a shaky truce was agreed, following intervention by US President Donald Trump who co-signed a truce between a Cambodia and Thailand in October during a visit to Asia.

Both sides blame each other for instigating the renewed fighting, which on Tuesday expanded to five provinces of both Thailand and Cambodia, according to an AFP tally of official accounts.

Trump's call

Meanwhile, reacting to the latest violence, President Trump has said that he was planning to "make a phone call" on Wednesday about the renewed clashes between Thailand and Cambodia over their contested border.

During a rally speech to supporters in the northeastern US state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Trump listed various conflicts he has become involved with diplomatically, concluding with: "And I hate to say this, one named Cambodia-Thailand, that it started up today."

"Tomorrow, I have to make a phone call, and I think they'll get it," he continued.

"Who else could say, 'I'm going to make a phone call and stop a war of two very powerful countries'?"