Aga Khan Foundation, Denmark partner on climate-resilient agriculture in GB, Chitral

Representatives from the Aga Khan Foundation and the Embassy of Denmark in Islamabad pose for a photo during the signing ceremony on December 17, 2025. — The Aga Khan Foundation

The Aga Khan Foundation, Pakistan and the Embassy of Denmark in Islamabad on Wednesday signed an agreement to support climate-resilient agricultural livelihoods for vulnerable mountain communities in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral.

The initiative aims to strengthen food security and income stability by expanding access to diversified and sustainable agricultural opportunities. It will support the adoption of climate-smart and regenerative farming practices, improve water management systems, and promote locally viable green business models suited to mountain environments.

The project will directly benefit approximately 5,890 individuals across Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral and up to 34,000 indirectly, with an emphasis on equitable inclusion of women, youth, and marginalised groups.

The agreement was signed by Maja Derrous Mortensen, Ambassador of Denmark, and Akhtar Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer of the Aga Khan Foundation, Pakistan. Senior representatives from the Embassy of Denmark and the Aga Khan Development Network in Pakistan were also present at the signing ceremony including Gregers Juel Jensen, Head of Administration, Embassy of Denmark, Muhammad Babar, Communications and Projects Officer, Embassy of Denmark, Jamil Uddin General Manager, Aga Khan Rural Support Programme, Laila Naz Taj, Director Aga Khan Development Network Pakistan Communications and Naveed Sethi, Chief Financial Officer, Aga Khan Foundation, Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Mortensen, Ambassador of Denmark shared: “We are delighted to launch this new initiative, marking our third partnership with the Aga Khan Foundation Pakistan. Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral by equipping them with the tools and knowledge required for climate-smart agriculture. A key pillar of this project is the empowerment of women and youth, ensuring their equitable participation in climate-resilient development and sustainable livelihoods”.

Iqbal noted: “The partnership reflects a shared commitment to addressing the impacts of climate change in some of Pakistan’s most vulnerable regions. He said the project responds to the country’s growing climate challenges by strengthening local agricultural systems and supporting communities to adapt to changing environmental conditions.”

He further added that the project will impart training to farmers in climate-smart agricultural practices and work towards improved irrigation infrastructure and efficient water management systems. Youth and women entrepreneurs will participate in ideation bootcamps with many receiving micro-grants. Stakeholders including local communities will be engaged through various activities and policy dialogues.

The initiative will also support community-owned water and natural resource management systems, with the aim of developing practical and replicable models for resilient mountain agriculture. The project will be implemented by the Aga Khan Foundation and AKDN agencies, including the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP).