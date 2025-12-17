Pakistan Navy's fourth Hangor class submarine Ghazi launched

Pakistani and Chinese naval officials pose for a group photo at the the launch of the Pakistan Navy’s fourth Hango-class submarine, Ghazi, in Wuhan, China on December 17. — Facebook/screengrab/ISPR

All four Chinese-built submarines undergo final sea trials, says ISPR.

Says submarines equipped with advanced weapons, sensors.

Remaining 4 submarines to be built under transfer of technology.



The Pakistan Navy’s (PN) fourth Hangor class submarine, named Ghazi, has been launched at Shuangliu Base in Wuhan, China, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Wednesday.

With the launch of Ghazi, the military’s media wing said that the PN has achieved another significant milestone, where all four submarines under construction in China are now undergoing rigorous sea trials and are in the final stages of being handed over to Pakistan.

“The government of Pakistan signed an agreement with China for acquisition of eight Hangor Class submarines,” said the ISPR.

Under this contract, four submarines are being built in China, and the remaining four will be constructed in Pakistan by Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works Ltd (KS&EW), under Transfer of Technology (ToT), it added.

The military’s media wing said that these submarines will be fitted with advanced weapons and sensors capable of engaging targets at standoff ranges.

Hangor-class submarines will be pivotal in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The ISPR said that the launching ceremony was attended by senior officials from both countries, further demonstrating the deepening bilateral cooperation.