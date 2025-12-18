Protests in Bangladesh as India cites security concerns

Bangladeshi police try to stop demonstrators as they march towards the assistant Indian high commissioner office in Rajshahi on December 18, 2025.—AFP

Police stop protesters from marching towards Indian diplomatic mission.

New Delhi says it examining Bangladesh's requests on Hasina’s extradition.

Protestors demand Hasina, others’ repatriation during sit-in outside mission.



Bangladesh police on Thursday stopped protesters from marching towards an Indian diplomatic mission, a day after India’s foreign ministry conveyed its concerns over the "deteriorating" security environment in the country.

Ties between the two countries have been frosty since former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India following a student-led uprising last year.

Dhaka has repeatedly asked for her extradition so that she could stand trial for her alleged crimes, with Delhi responding that it was examining the requests.

On Thursday, dozens of demonstrators began marching towards the assistant Indian high commissioner office in Rajshahi district, which borders India.

Miftahul Jannat, one of the protesters, said the plan was to carry out a sit-in, demanding the "repatriation of all the killers, including Sheikh Hasina".

The protest was stalled by the police, who said they "listened to their demands and promised to forward them to the authorities".

"We are not aware of any further plans (for demonstrations) and hope the issue will be resolved peacefully," Nashid Farhad, a senior officer with the Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, told AFP.

On Wednesday, a group of protesters tried to march towards the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

India’s foreign ministry on Wednesday summoned Bangladesh’s top diplomat in New Delhi to convey its concerns about the actions of some "extremist elements".

In a statement, the ministry also said it expected the interim government under Muhammad Yunus to "ensure the safety of missions and posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations".

Hasina, 78, was sentenced to death in absentia by a Bangladesh court last month for crimes against humanity.

The country of 170 million people goes to the polls on February 12, with Hasina’s former ruling party, the Awami League, banned from running.