Zara Tindall vs Harry's pal: Royal rivalry may heat up in Australia

Zara Tindall and Prince Harry may come face to face as Princess Anne's daughter is set to compete against the Duke of Sussex's best friend in Australia.

King Charles' niece, who's an Olympic silver medallist, will have an encounter with Harry after Christmas as she will travel to Australia to take on Argentine polo star Nacho Figueras in a charity match.

The match will take place next month at the 2026 Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo & Showjumping Day on Queensland's Gold Coast.

The 44-year-old royal, who boasts decades of riding experience, will face an apt opponent in Figueras, who has been likened to Sir David Beckham within the polo world.

The match forms part of the Magic Millions equestrian and auction extravaganza, which Zara and her husband Mike Tindall attend annually.

Harry's cousin has served as an ambassador for the event since 2012, and this year she will be joined in that role by Figueras and his wife, Delfina Blaquier.

Will Harry and Meghan witness the clash?

Harry and Meghan are also expected to attend the event as the two are friends of the player. Figueras and Harry played together at a charity polo match in Aspen.

Harry made headlines for his title at the match as the announcer called him 'Harry Wales'.

Zara's team will feature Australian polo legend Ruki Baillieu alongside Billy Slater, the former rugby league star. Figueras will ride with his wife, as well as professional polo player Rob Archibald.

He maintains close ties to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with him and Ms Blaquier forming part of Harry and Meghan's inner circle. The couple have accompanied the Sussexes to numerous high-profile polo events over the years.