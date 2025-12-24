WATCH: Dubai's Emirates turns A380 into festive 'Sleigh380' for Christmas

A collage of screengrabs taken from a video showing Emirate's 'Sleigh380' for Christmas. — Instagram@emirates

Dubai-based major airline, Emirates is clearly getting into the Christmas spirit, and having a bit of fun with it too this season.

The airline shared a festive video on Instagram showing its famous A380 dressed up as the “Sleigh380.” The jet sported a glowing red nose, reindeer antlers perched on top, and a giant sleigh packed with Christmas gifts trailing behind, secured with an oversized belt.

“Santa is going long-haul this year,” Emirates joked in the caption.

The video looked so smooth and slightly unreal that many people immediately wondered if it was made using AI.

However, Emirates seemed to anticipate that question and quickly cleared it up in the comments, saying the visuals were actually handcrafted with their longtime creative partner, 100 pixels.

Whether you see it as holiday humour or just a bit of lighthearted fun, the Sleigh380 definitely did its job, stopping people mid-scroll and adding a dose of Christmas cheer to their feeds.

Emirates is the world's largest long haul airline as well as the largest airline in the Middle East, operating more than 3,500 flights per week from its hub at Terminal 3 of the Dubai International Airport.

