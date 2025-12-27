Sadie Sink reveals how ‘Spider-Man' plot secrecy tests her patience

Sadie Sink opens up about the struggle of keeping Spider-Man: Brand New Day plot details away from the public ears.

Following her wrap-up on the set of Stranger Things, The Whale star joined the cast of Brand New Day, whose secrets were harder to keep than her hit TV series spoilers.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the All Too Well: The Short Film actress shared her reaction from the time when she first learned she’d be entering the Spider-Verse while signing-off from fifth and final season.

“Oh, it was crazy,” Sink said. “Spider-Man has always been my favourite. I love Spider-Man. I love Tom’s Spider-Man, especially.”

She added, “To be a fan of something and then join it is a familiar feeling for me, because I was a fan of Stranger Things before I joined the show, but I was super excited about what they had planned.”

Opening up about experiencing the full moment, Sink continued, “I also worked with the director, Destin Daniel Kretten, in one of the first movies I ever did when I was 14, so it’s kind of a full-circle moment. I had an amazing time working on that film.”

The 23-year-old artist went on to share the struggles of keeping the information about her new project at bay, saying, “I can’t wait to talk about it more. There’s so much I want to share.

She added, "That’s why I feel like keeping Stranger Things secrets are kind of easy because I have so many Spider-Man secrets I’m sitting on that feel even more secretive.”

No details about her character has been released yet. Sink along with Liza Colon-Zayas of The Bear’s will the new face in the film.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Zendaya (Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones-Watson), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds) and Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), will reprise their roles.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is slated for release on July 31, 2026.