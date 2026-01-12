Andrea Bocelli joins Mariah Carey as headliner for 2026 Olympics

Bocelli and Carey are set to take the stage in Milan on February 6

Andrea Bocelli is heading to the Olympics stage.

The world-famous tenor has been confirmed as a headline performer for the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan, joining previously announced star Mariah Carey, organisers revealed on January 11.

The ceremony will take place on February 6 at Milan’s iconic San Siro stadium and is expected to be the most-watched moment of the Games. The three-hour spectacle will feature the Parade of Athletes alongside large-scale musical performances, with an audience of around 60,000 in attendance and millions more watching worldwide.

Bocelli’s appearance adds major classical prestige to the event. The Italian singer has performed at historic global moments before, including King Charles III’s coronation and the 75th anniversary of the Italian Constitution.

The Olympic appearance will come during a brief pause in Bocelli’s world tour. According to his official calendar, he is scheduled to fly to the U.S. the following day for a concert at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, on February 7.

Italian actors Sabrina Impacciatore and Matilde De Angelis will also take part, while ballet star Roberto Bolle is set to headline the closing ceremony in Verona on February 22.