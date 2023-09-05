Megan Fox debuts flaming red hair on rare outing with Machine Gun Kelly

 
Megan Fox made a striking appearance, possibly with the help of a fiery red wig, during a rare lunch outing with Machine Gun Kelly at Soho House in New York on Monday.

The Transformers star embraced a bold new style for fall, sporting a crimson bob with bangs, a departure from the trending "cowgirl copper" or her typical long auburn locks.

Megan paired her eye-catching hairdo with a black and white polka-dotted minidress and fashionable chunky black and white platform loafers.

She adorned herself with plenty of jewelry, including a gold choker, a silver chain with a black amulet pendant, and gold rings.

MGK, mirrored the autumn vibes with oversized shiny silver sweatpants, a tan tank top, and layers of silver necklaces, all giving off a Y2K-inspired look.

The 37-year-old actress and the 33-year-old singer have had a tumultuous relationship since they started dating in 2020 while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass. Recently, they've been less visible in public, scaling back their usual public displays of affection.

In February, Fox removed her engagement ring after posting cryptic messages on social media that appeared to reference potential infidelity by MGK.

Although the couple seems to have reconciled for now, their wedding plans have been put on hold.

