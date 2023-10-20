Top 5 most popular Netflix shows of all time

Netflix has brought some of the best romance, sci-fi and horror thriller shows to its audience

Netflix has been a relentless source of entertainment, treating its viewers to a kaleidoscope of engaging and top-notch shows. From the sci-fi horror in Stranger Things to the thrilling win-or-die games in Squid Game, Netflix has brought some of the best TV shows ever to its loyal viewers.



1. SQUID GAME (2021)

In this survival thriller by Netflix, people struggling in life are sent invitations to compete in a game for more than $38 million.

The recipients join the game taking it as a chance to mend their unsuccessful lives. Little do they know, the stakes are very real in the games, and every game is a matter of life and death until one of them wins the life-changing prize money.

2. Wednesday (2022)

Netflix’s hit coming-of-age supernatural comedy horror stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character.

Wednesday brings the focus on Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia Addams’(Catherine Zeta-Jones) daughter Wednesday Addams as she begins a new chapter at Nevermore Academy after being expelled from the previous school for dumping live piranhas in the swimming pool.

The show follows Wednesday’s scary-funny journey as she tackles her new psychic abilities and attempts to solve a family mystery.

3. Stranger Things 4 (2022)

Sci-fi horror hit Stranger Things created many fans of the genre with its unique plot and enchanting cinematography.

Set in the 1980s in the town of Hawkins, the story begins with the disappearance of a 12-year-old kid named Will Byers (Noah Schnapp). As his friends begin looking for him, they come across a strange girl named Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) who has superpowers, and monsters from another dimension known as the Upside Down.

4. DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022)

Based on the life of ruthless serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (Evan Peters), this true crime series left a harrowing feeling with its audience.

From 1978 to 1991, Dahmer committed murders in Bath Township, Ohio, West Allis, Wisconsin, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The award-winning series brought to life police insensitivity towards African-Americans in the ‘80s and '90s, which was a major reason Dahmer slipped through their fingers many times.

The series won Evan Peters a Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination.

Bridgerton: Season 1 (2020)

Based on an eight-part novel series by Julia Quinn, this historical fiction romance features the lives of the eight Bridgerton siblings: Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth, living in London during the Regency era.

The show brings to life a progressive Kingdom ruled by African-American Queen Charlotte.

The first season followed Daphny Bridgerton's (Pheobe Dynevor) launch into society as she comes of age. The sweet and responsible Daphny then crosses paths with Simon (Regé-Jean Page), the handsome but stubborn Duke of Hastings, and a whirlwind romance begins.