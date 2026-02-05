Dubai to plant 1.5m trees and build 120 new parks by 2030

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is being given briefing on Water and Green Space Roadmap 2030 in this undated image. — Reporter

DUBAI: Dubai has unveiled a major environmental and urban development plan aimed at making the emirate greener and more liveable over the next four years.

The Dubai government announced a Dh4-billion "Water and Green Space Roadmap 2030" during the World Governments Summit 2026, outlining large-scale investments in parks, beaches, and public spaces.

Under the plan, 1.5 million trees will be planted, while 120 new parks will be developed across the city to improve air quality and expand recreational areas for residents and visitors.

Authorities also said Dubai will establish 200 new sports and leisure destinations, including walking, jogging, and cycling tracks along public spaces and coastal areas.

As part of the coastal development, Dubai will add three new public beaches every year, with a 400% increase in beach facilities. These will include improved waterfront access, fitness paths, and family-friendly areas along the shoreline.

Officials said the roadmap supports Dubai's long-term sustainability goals and aims to enhance the quality of life while promoting eco-friendly urban growth.