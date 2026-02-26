 
Geo News

Early heatwaves raise GLOF risk in northern Pakistan, warns NEOC

Projections indicate increasing temperatures during March to June 2026 may accelerate glacier melt

By
APP
|

February 26, 2026

Badswat and Bilhanz villages in Immit Valley in Gilgit-Baltistan hit by a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) on July 17, 2018. — AKDN/File
Badswat and Bilhanz villages in Immit Valley in Gilgit-Baltistan hit by a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) on July 17, 2018. — AKDN/File
  • Early heatwaves could intensify glacier melt: NEOC.
  • Authorities advised to prepare preemptive plans.
  • Heatwaves may cause floods in northern areas, says advisory.

The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has warned of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) risks in northern Pakistan from March to September 2026, cautioning that rising temperatures and early heatwaves could intensify glacier melt and trigger flash floods in vulnerable valleys of Gilgit Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In its advisory, NEOC cited anticipated temperature rise, shifting weather patterns, and possible early heatwave conditions as key factors behind the heightened risk.

Seasonal projections indicate that increasing temperatures during March to June 2026 may accelerate snow and glacier melt in Gilgit Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heightening the risk of GLOF incidents.

Such events can trigger flash floods, causing damage to homes, infrastructure, agriculture, and communication networks, and may result in human casualties in vulnerable downstream communities. Potentially exposed areas include Ahmadabad, Faizabad, Mujawer Village, Ishkoman Valley, Gulkin Valley, Gulmit Valley, Bubur Village, and Handis Valley in Gilgit Baltistan, as well as Reshun, Kumrat, Yarkhun Valley, Lasht, Istach, Dizq, and Brep in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The NDMA has advised provincial and local administrations to review their contingency plans, ensure the dissemination of early warnings, and prepare evacuation arrangements as necessary.

Communities in at-risk areas are urged to stay vigilant, follow official advisories, avoid unnecessary movement near glacial streams, and comply with instructions from local authorities.

The public is encouraged to remain updated through official NDMA platforms, media channels, and the “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile application for timely information and guidance.

NDMA reiterates its commitment to proactive and anticipatory disaster risk management and urges all stakeholders and communities to adopt precautionary measures to minimise potential losses during the forthcoming high-risk period.

Pakistan must create 30m jobs over next decade, says World Bank president
Pakistan must create 30m jobs over next decade, says World Bank president
Dubai to plant 1.5m trees and build 120 new parks by 2030
Dubai to plant 1.5m trees and build 120 new parks by 2030
Fixing the coordination deficit
Fixing the coordination deficit
Climate change puts Norway's love of skiing to the test
Climate change puts Norway's love of skiing to the test
What was Pakistan's 2025 story?
What was Pakistan's 2025 story?
Aga Khan Foundation, Denmark partner on climate-resilient agriculture in GB, Chitral
Aga Khan Foundation, Denmark partner on climate-resilient agriculture in GB, Chitral
VRW returns, spotlighting Pakistan's climate crisis
VRW returns, spotlighting Pakistan's climate crisis
COP30 climate summit deadlocked as EU rejects draft deal
COP30 climate summit deadlocked as EU rejects draft deal