Pakistani innovator secures award at Beijing technology summit

A Pakistani technology entrepreneur has gained international recognition after winning a major innovation award at the 13th Chaoyang International Talent Entrepreneurship Conference (ITEC 2025) in Beijing on February 7, 2026, underscoring the growing role of global talent in China’s innovation-driven development strategy.

Abdul Rehman, Co-Founder of the agritech startup SmartSoil AI, secured a RMB200,000 government innovation grant awarded by the Chaoyang District Government in Beijing.

The competition is one of Beijing’s flagship global entrepreneurship platforms, designed to identify high-potential technology ventures with strong market applicability.

Speaking to China Economic Net, Abdul Rehman explained that the competition followed a rigorous multi-stage selection process.

“The programme is organised directly by the Chaoyang District Government through its dedicated innovation body. Applications were opened globally in May 2025, followed by international screening, semi-finals, and final presentations before expert panels. After this evaluation process, our project was selected for the award,” he said.

SmartSoil AI was recognised for its integrated approach to smart agriculture, combining portable IoT soil sensors, satellite remote sensing, and artificial intelligence to provide real-time crop diagnostics and yield optimisation.

The technology aims to modernise agricultural practices while reducing costs for farmers, particularly in developing economies, as reported by CEN.

The project has demonstrated a strong track record within China’s innovation ecosystem.

Before the ITEC award, SmartSoil AI won the Best Innovation Award at the AT Venture Builders Programme, another Chaoyang government-supported initiative.

It also achieved second place in the international Youth Climate Action and Disaster Resilience Challenge, jointly organised by Unesco and Tsinghua University, and received recognition at major innovation exhibitions.

Khan Muhammad Wazir, Science Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, noted that such projects reflect broader trends in China’s opening-up of its innovation platforms and the increasing role of international entrepreneurs in supporting high-quality development, green growth, and technology transfer.

He added that by leveraging China’s strengths in artificial intelligence, satellite applications, and hardware manufacturing, Pakistani technology companies, especially SmartSoil AI is positioned to contribute to sustainable agriculture and food security initiatives across the Global South.