First organic market organised at Islamabad park

A view of organic market set up at Islamabad’s F-7 park on Jan 3, 2025. — CDA

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday organised the city’s first organic market at F-7 Park, aiming to promote healthy living and strengthen community ties among residents.

With strong footfall and very encouraging public feedback, the market is performing exceptionally well.

Selected vendors set up their stalls at the market, which included fresh fruits and vegetables, homemade bakery items, delicacies prepared by artisans and high-quality cheese.

Children enjoy shopping at organic market at Islamabad’s F-7 Park on Jan 3, 2025. — CDA

Citizens greatly appreciated these natural products and enjoyed shopping, preferring them as a healthy alternative.

It is pertinent to mention here that cashless transactions are also being smoothly facilitated to ensure convenience and transparency.

Customers visit stalls set up at organic market at Islamabad’s F-7 Park on Jan 3, 2025. — CDA

Key attractions include a dedicated kids’ play area, live music, diverse food options, and a wide range of organic brands.

Speaking on the occasion, the visitors praised the initiative, saying that such health-conscious efforts and fresh products doubled the enjoyment of shopping.

The consumers said that the availability of such healthy and quality products is an excellent initiative.