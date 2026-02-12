 
Geo News

IHC CJ Dogar inaugurates high court bar library, other facilities

IHC chief justice among other judges attend ceremony

By
Awais Yousafzai
|

February 12, 2026

IHC CJ Dogar inaugurates facilities at high court bar on February 12, 2026. — Reporter
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court's (IHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar on Thursday inaugurated the high court bar library, bar room, health card scheme, and ambulance service at a ceremony organised by the IHC Bar Association.

During the event, the bar association presented a commemorative shield to the IHC chief justice. Several judges of the IHC, including Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, Justice Muhammad Asif, Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, and Justice Inam Amin Minhas, attended the ceremony.

Other notable attendees included Pakistan Bar Council member Rizwan Abbasi, Islamabad Bar Council Vice Chairman Asif Irfan, Executive Committee Chairman Zafar Khokhar, Bar Council member Aleem Abbasi, Islamabad High Court Bar Association President Wajid Gilani, Secretary Manzoor Ahmed Jajja, District Bar Association President Naeem Gujar, and a large number of practising lawyers.

During the event, health cards were distributed among senior members of the Islamabad Bar Council, including Qazi Rafiuddin Babar, Asif Irfan, and Qazi Rasheed.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of shields by the Bar Association to the chief justice and other high court judges in recognition of their services.

