Who missed out? Leading international stars go unsold in Pakistan's first PSL auction

At Wednesday’s event in Karachi, franchises reshuffle squads, bypassing several established international stars

February 12, 2026

This collage of pictures shows Brisbane Heat's Usman Khawaja (left) and England's Jason Roy. — AFP/Reuters/File. 

LAHORE: England batters Dawid Malan and Jason Roy, along with Australia’s Usman Khawaja, are among the notable names that went unsold at the first-ever player auction for the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).  

The event was held at the Expo Centre in the provincial capital on Wednesday, when the franchises bypassed several established international stars as they restructured their squads with the international and domestic cricket stars under a new bidding format ahead of the tournament’s 11th edition, scheduled from March 26 to May 3.

The prominent overseas names, including England's Reece Topley, Australia's rising T20 sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk, experienced New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham and South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen, Tony de Zorzi and Keshav Maharaj, also went unsold.

Several sought-after T20 specialists such as Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Alzarri Joseph and Shahnawaz Dahani were overlooked, while Bangladesh stars Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, along with Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal and Charith Asalanka, similarly did not go under the hammer.

Among the notable Pakistani players who remained unsold were Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Zeeshan, Zahid Mehmood, Musa Khan and Rohail Nazir, alongside emerging players, including Mohammad Huraira, Mubasir Khan and Pakistan U19 men's cricket team's captain Farhan Yousaf.

List of unsold players at PSL 11 player auction:

Usman Khawaja, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jimmy Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Alzarri Joseph, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Zeeshan, Zahid Mehmood, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Huraira, Mubasir Khan, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Moises Henriques, Keshav Maharaj, Imran Tahir and Saad Ali.

