Vaping devices may be used for drug intoxication, Senate panel informed

A man uses a vape device in this illustration picture, September 19, 2019. — Reuters

Concerns raised over keeping vaping devices unregulated.

Minister says vaping has become common among teens.

“Vaping has become a fashion,” says health minister.

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services was informed on Tuesday that vaping devices could potentially be misused for drug intoxication and other harmful substances, The News reported.

The warning came as lawmakers debated a proposed law to regulate electronic nicotine delivery systems amid growing concern over their rising use among young people.

The matter was discussed during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination at Parliament House, chaired by Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti. Members reviewed a Private Member’s Bill titled “The Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (Regulation) Bill, 2025”.

Officials from the Ministry of National Health Services told the committee that various stakeholders had expressed concerns that vaping devices, if left unregulated, could be used for drug intoxication. The committee was also informed that many countries have already introduced restrictions or regulatory frameworks for such products.

Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal said vaping has become increasingly common among teenagers and young people. “Vaping has become a fashion”, he remarked, noting adolescents often use these devices openly.

He also pointed out that Pakistan does not manufacture these products locally and spends foreign exchange on their import. The discussion became tense when Senator Sarmad Ali criticised the ministry’s response to the proposed law. He stated the primary objective of the bill was to prevent individuals under 18 from using vaping devices and to curb their spread among children.

“Eighteen years of age was the central point of legislation”, Senator Sarmad Ali told the committee, adding he had worked with officials, including the Director General of Health, to address technical issues in the draft bill.

In response, the health minister assured the committee government was open to considering all viewpoints and would provide detailed responses to concerns. He noted that many countries have adopted different regulatory approaches to control vaping products, and Pakistan would also need to establish a suitable framework after thorough consultation.

After deliberations, the committee decided further consultations were necessary and directed the ministry to incorporate proposed amendments and present a detailed briefing at the next meeting.