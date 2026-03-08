 
T20 World Cup final: New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl first against India

New Zealand lead 3-0 in head-to-head in T20 World Cup history

Web Desk
March 08, 2026

India’s Suryakumar Yadav (left) and New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner. — X/@BCCI
India’s Suryakumar Yadav (left) and New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner. — X/@BCCI

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Jacob Duffy.

Both teams have faced each other three times in T20 World Cup history, with New Zealand claiming all three victories, while India are yet to register a win.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

