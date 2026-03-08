 
Geo News

Iran players salute and sing national anthem at Women's Asian Cup

No public reason was given for their original stance

By
AFP
|

March 08, 2026

Iran’s players salute during the national anthem before the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 football match between Iran and Australia in Gold Coast. — AFP
Iran’s players salute during the national anthem before the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 football match between Iran and Australia in Gold Coast. — AFP

Iran’s players sang the national anthem and saluted before their last group match at the Women’s Asian Cup on Sunday in Australia, having stayed defiantly silent earlier in the tournament.

When Iran faced South Korea on Monday in their opening game the players stood motionless, two days after the US and Israel began a war against the country.

But on Thursday in their second game, against hosts Australia, all the Iranian players saluted and sang the anthem on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

Against the Philippines on Sunday they again sang and saluted as the rain came down on the Gold Coast.

No public reason was given for their original stance, but coach Marziyeh Jafari has said her team had "so much concern" about their families as the conflict raged and that players felt "fully disconnected" from their loved ones.

Iran lost 3-0 to South Korea and 4-0 to Australia.

'No pressure, no fun', says India's Suryakumar ahead of World Cup final
'No pressure, no fun', says India's Suryakumar ahead of World Cup final
'Goal is to silence the crowd': Santner makes bold statement ahead of World Cup final
'Goal is to silence the crowd': Santner makes bold statement ahead of World Cup final
Pakistan edge Japan to qualify for FIH Hockey World Cup after eight years
Pakistan edge Japan to qualify for FIH Hockey World Cup after eight years
UEFA fine Real Madrid after fan's Nazi salute
UEFA fine Real Madrid after fan's Nazi salute
'There will be nerves': India face New Zealand for T20 World Cup glory
'There will be nerves': India face New Zealand for T20 World Cup glory
President Trump honours Inter Miami, Lionel Messi at White House
President Trump honours Inter Miami, Lionel Messi at White House
PCB seeks public apology over 'agenda-driven fake news' targeting players
PCB seeks public apology over 'agenda-driven fake news' targeting players
India beat England to set up T20 World Cup final with NZ video
India beat England to set up T20 World Cup final with NZ