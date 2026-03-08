New Zealand cricketer sets record with five wickets in five balls

New Zealand domestic bowler Brett Randell pictured during a first-class match on March 8, 2026. — XCentralStags

WELLINGTON: An unheralded New Zealand domestic bowler on Sunday became the first player in the 254-year history of first-class cricket to take five wickets in five successive deliveries.

Brett Randell achieved the feat bowling for Central Districts against Northern Districts on day two of a Plunket Shield four-day match in front of a sparse crowd at Napier's McLean Park.

Records held by the Association of Cricket Statisticians and Historians show the feat hasn't been achieved since what it and many other historians recognise as the first documented first-class match, played in 1772.

Ireland international Curtis Campher took five wickets in five balls in a domestic Twenty20 match last year, becoming the first player to do so in a professional game.

Randell's right-arm seamers scythed through the ND top order.

The 30-year-old clean bowled Henry Cooper with the final delivery of his second over before removing fellow-opener and former New Zealand Test batsman Jeet Raval at the start of his third over.

Three more wickets fell from successive balls, including the record-breaking delivery, when international all-rounder Kristian Clarke was bowled.

Randell took two further wickets in his following over as ND were skittled for 82 in response to CD's 373.

Randell claimed 7-25, his best figures in a 38-match first-class career that spans nine years.