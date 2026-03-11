Pakistan, IMF near consensus to slash FBR tax target

Image shows the seal for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC on January 26, 2022. — AFP

Pakistan, IMF holding virtual talks to reach SLA under $7bn EFF.

FBR set top fail in achieving tax-to-GDP ratio of 11% set out by IMF.

Govt to re-adjust expenditure side to meet lender's guidelines.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are nearing a consensus on the revised macroeconomic and fiscal framework for the current fiscal year, under which the FBR's tax collection will be revised downward to Rs13.45 trillion by the end of June 2026, The News reported on Wednesday.

The IMF and Pakistani sides are holding virtual talks to strike a staff-level agreement under the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The FBR will fail in achieving the tax-to-GDP ratio of 11% envisaged under the target agreed with the IMF for 2025-26. The FBR has faced a revenue shortfall of Rs428 billion in achieving the revised target in the first eight months of the current fiscal year.

Now it is projected that the FBR's tax collection in terms of tax-to-GDP ratio will go up to 10.6% by the end of June 2026 against 10.3%achieved by June 2025.

The IMF and Ministry of Finance have worked out that 1% of GDP hovers around Rs1,269 billion, so the overall FBR’s collection is projected to go close to Rs13.45 trillion till the end of June 2026 if it materialises at 10.6% of GDP.

The government had envisaged FBR’s tax collection target of Rs14,130 billion with the approval of parliament, but with the consent of IMF, the FBR’s target was revised downward to Rs13,979 billion. The second time, the FBR’s target will be revised downward from Rs13.97 trillion to Rs13.45 trillion for the ongoing fiscal year.

The Ministry of Finance will have to re-adjust the expenditure side to keep the fiscal deficit and primary surplus target in line with the IMF agreement. So far, both the sides revised the macroeconomic framework, as the Pakistani side argued that the real GDP growth was projected to touch the original target of 4% of GDP for the current fiscal year, with improved performance in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Earlier, the IMF had revised downward the GDP growth rate at 3.2% for Pakistan in the aftermath of last super floods.

The CPI-based inflation is projected to stand at around 7% to 7.5%for the current fiscal year.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance had projected the CPI inflation in the range of 5% to 7%, but in the aftermath of geopolitical tensions and the ongoing war in the Gulf region, the price of fuel has gone up, so the inflationary pressures are expected to increase in the remaining months of the current fiscal year.

On the external side of the economy, the SBP continues to purchase dollars from the open market in order to build up the buffer of foreign exchange reserves. The external sector is becoming more challenging due to the ongoing Middle East conflict. The current account deficit is expected to remain within the projected range of 0-1% of GDP in FY26.