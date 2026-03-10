Four petrol-laden ships arrive at Port Qasim amid fuel crisis

Two more ships with petrol cargo expected on March 12, 13.
PM Shehbaz announces austerity steps to tackle energy crisis.
Govt raised petrol, diesel prices by Rs55 per litre last week.
Amid the recent energy crisis and government measures to cope with the prevailing global fuel shortage triggered by the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, four petrol-laden ships have arrived at Port Qasim, officials confirmed.
Around 37,000 tonnes of petrol have already been offloaded, while another shipment of 50,000 tonnes is currently being transferred.
According to Port Qasim officials, two more ships are scheduled to arrive soon — one carrying 55,000 tonnes on March 12 and another with 34,000 tonnes on March 13.
The development comes days after the federal government raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs55 per litre as surging global oil prices, fuelled by the US-Israel war with Iran, put pressure on domestic energy costs.
The new price of petrol was set at Rs321.17 per litre, up from Rs266.17, while the diesel rate increased to Rs335.86 per litre from Rs280.86 after the latest review.
The federal government has also announced a range of measures to conserve fuel as Pakistan seeks to mitigate the fallout from the ongoing war in the Middle East.
Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the entire region had been gripped by conflict and stressed that Pakistan was pursuing diplomatic efforts to help defuse the crisis.
The prime minister said the government had taken difficult economic and administrative decisions to manage the situation and reduce the impact of the energy crisis.
According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the austerity measures will apply across federal government establishments, including ministries, departments, autonomous bodies, state-owned enterprises, the legislature, defence organisations and the judiciary.
Provincial governments have also been advised to adopt similar measures.
Key measures announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif:
Fuel provision for official vehicles reduced by 50% for two months.
Sixty percent of official vehicles in federal and provincial departments to remain off the roads during this period.
Cabinet ministers, ministers of state, advisers and special assistants to the prime minister to forego their salaries and allowances for two months.
Members of the federal and provincial legislatures to take a 25% voluntary cut in salaries and allowances for two months.
Government officers in Grade-20 and above earning over Rs300,000 per month to voluntarily give up two days’ salary, except those in the health and education sectors.
Federal and provincial departments to reduce non-essential expenditure by 20% during the final quarter of the current fiscal year.
Ban on the purchase of new government vehicles to remain in place until June 2026, with no exemptions.
Complete ban on purchasing new durable goods for government offices, with limited exceptions for IT procurement after scrutiny.
Official foreign visits by ministers, parliamentarians and government officials banned, except for obligatory trips.
All officials travelling abroad on official duty to travel in economy class.
Physical meetings in government departments to be replaced with virtual meetings to reduce travel and accommodation costs.
Official dinners not to be hosted, except for visiting foreign delegations.
Government seminars, training sessions and conferences to require prior scrutiny and approval.
Up to 50% of government employees to work from home on alternate days, except those in essential services.
Government offices to operate on a four-day workweek, though the banking sector and essential services are exempt.
Private sector advised — but not mandated — to adopt similar measures such as work-from-home arrangements and a four-day workweek where possible.
All schools to observe spring holidays from March 16 to March 31, 2026, though scheduled examinations will continue.
Colleges and universities to shift to 100% online classes during this period.
Reduced speed limits imposed, with motorways set at 90–100 km/h and highways at 65–80 km/h.
Wedding functions limited to 200 guests, with only one dish allowed.