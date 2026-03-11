Govt to launch Amazon-style digital marketplace to boost SME exports

Boxes of products are seen waiting to be unpacked at an Amazon warehouse, which opened in August 2021, in Dartford, Kent, Britain. — Reuters/File

Portal to be modelled on platforms such as Alibaba and AliExpress.

Initiative part of govt's push to digitise the country's SME sector.

Platform will serve as centralised online hub, says minister.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan plans to launch an Amazon-style digital marketplace to connect small and medium-sized enterprises with global buyers, a move aimed at boosting exports and expanding the international reach of local businesses, The News reported.

The platform, being developed by the Ministry of Industries and Production, will allow Pakistani SMEs to showcase and sell products directly to international customers, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries Haroon Akhtar Khan said during a high-level meeting reviewing digital initiatives for the SME sector.

Officials said the portal will be modelled on global e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Alibaba and AliExpress, offering similar functionality to help Pakistani firms access international markets.

The initiative is part of the government's broader push to digitise the country’s SME sector and increase its contribution to exports under the economic agenda of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting, attended by Industries Secretary Saif Anjum, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority CEO Nadia J Seth, and members of the SMEDA board, focused on strategies to strengthen SMEs through digital tools and improved global market access.

Haroon Akhtar Khan said the platform will serve as a centralised online hub where global buyers can explore high-value Pakistani products, including goods from the gems and jewellery sector, automobiles and other SME industries.

The government has formed a working group to prepare a roadmap for launching the portal and ensuring it meets international standards for accessibility and functionality. Officials say the initiative aims to help Pakistani SMEs tap into the rapidly expanding global e-commerce market while improving their visibility in international trade.