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India's viral 'Cockroach' party founder plans street protest

Critics have repeatedly accused Modi’s government of using state institutions to stifle dissent
By
AFP
|

Published June 01, 2026

The Cockroach Janta Party and words India Gen Z logo are seen in this illustration taken May 28, 2026. — Reuters
The Cockroach Janta Party and words "India Gen Z" logo are seen in this illustration taken May 28, 2026. — Reuters 

The creator of India’s satirical "Cockroach People’s [Janta] Party" vowed on Monday to lead a protest in New Delhi to take the viral social media campaign to the streets.

The parody "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP) — echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — has won millions of online followers on social media sites since its launch last month.

It was set up after Chief Justice Surya Kant reportedly called young people who criticised the government "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a hearing.

Kant later said his comments were taken out of context and that he was referring to those who use fake degrees.

Abhijeet Dipke, the 30-year-old Boston University graduate behind the online movement, said on social media platform X he would return to India to lead a "peaceful protest" on Saturday.

He called for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who has faced criticism over alleged irregularities in several key examinations.

"Students have committed suicide and the hard work of tens of thousands of students has been destroyed," Dipke said in a video message posted online.

Social media handles of the CJP, which calls itself "a political front for the youth, by the youth, for the youth", have been blocked repeatedly in India.

Its Instagram handle has more than 22 million followers — more than double the BJP’s 9.5 million followers on the same site, as well as the main opposition Congress Party’s 13.9 million followers.

Dipke called on followers to meet him at New Delhi airport before accompanying him to seek police permission for a demonstration.

"My friends and family are afraid that I will be arrested right at the airport and then sent to jail," he said.

"But I still hope that our country is still a democracy today and that we will be granted permission to protest peacefully."

Critics have repeatedly accused Modi’s government of using state institutions to stifle dissent, a charge it rejects.

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