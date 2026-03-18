Spice Girls reunion dreams dashed as anniversary tour plans fall apart

Spice Girls' 30th anniversary tour has been axed after the group failed to come to an agreement

Fans do not have a good news coming their way.

It has been reported that the Spice Girls' 30th anniversary tour has been axed after the group failed to come to an agreement over a comeback.

Bandmates Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham had been in talks for a series of concerts to mark three decades since the release of their debut single Wannabe.

However, it's now being reported that any such plans have been scrapped.

This comes after reports that a Netflix project to celebrate the anniversary had also been cancelled.

Mel C herself confirmed that there was no reunion in the works, as she told The Smallzy Show on KIIS Radio: 'No, there is no reunion. We are communicating all the time. We want to do something – who knows when.

'But I still feel very optimistic and I keep my fingers crossed that you will see the Spice Girls together at some point in the future.'

While Mel even hinted back in January that the band were still in talks to celebrate the Spice Girls 30th birthday, The Sun has reported that in recent weeks the plans have fallen apart.

Last month, Victoria finally rejoined the Spice Girls on Instagram for a singalong after refusing to go on tour in 2019.

Amid the furore over her family fallout with eldest son Brooklyn, 26, Victoria joined the group to sing at her London home - 30 years after the band first got together.

Mel B recently said she is keen for the band to get back together and teased fans by 'liking' a comment about the prospect of a reunion.