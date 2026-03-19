SSGC announces gas supply schedule for Eid ul Fitr

A representational image of flames in a gas ring of an oven. — Reuters/File

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Thursday announced its gas supply schedule for the Eid ul Fitr holidays.

In a statement, the company said it had taken necessary measures to facilitate consumers during the festive period while managing gas load efficiently.

According to the schedule, gas supply will remain uninterrupted on Chand Raat (moon sighting night) and continue throughout the night and the following day until midnight.

On the nights between the first and second days of Eid, and between the second and third days, gas supply will be suspended from 12:00am to 6:00am, and will resume from 6:00am until midnight.

From the third day of Eid onwards, gas will be available from 6:00am to 10:00pm. After that, the supply will revert to the pre-Ramadan load management schedule, under which gas remains suspended from 10:00pm to 5:30am.

The company advised consumers to contact its 24-hour helpline in case of any issues related to gas supply.

Pakistan will celebrate Eid ul Fitr on Saturday (March 21) as Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee received no credible testimony of Shawwal moon sighting from any part of the country.