Robert Pattinson, Zendaya shock fans with 'same secret'

If oversharing is out, mystery is very in – just ask Robert Pattinson and Zendaya.

At the Los Angeles premiere of The Drama, the two stars delivered a masterclass in saying… absolutely nothing – and somehow making it entertaining.

During a joint interview, things took a turn when they were asked about the biggest secret they have ever kept. Zendaya, keeping her signature cool, shrugged it off: “nothing that comes to mind.” (Sure.)

Pattinson didn’t miss a beat.

“It’s the same one that you have,” he joked — cue Zendaya tapping her nose and both breaking into laughter.

Subtle? Yes. Revealing? Not even a little. And that’s exactly the point.

Zendaya has long perfected the art of keeping fans guessing, especially when it comes to her relationship with Tom Holland. No confirmations, no denials – just vibes. Pattinson seems to be fully on board with that strategy.

Despite years with Suki Waterhouse, he’s kept details locked down tighter than a Marvel script. Even when Sharon Stone casually called him her “husband” at an event, neither he nor Waterhouse bothered to clarify. Iconic silence.

And yes, there’s more engagement rumours, a baby born in 2024, even a low-key Elmo-themed birthday – all revealed in whispers, never headlines.

Meanwhile, the duo’s film The Drama, releasing on April 3, is already building buzz. But honestly? Their press tour might be just as compelling.

Because in a world where everyone shares everything, Pattinson and Zendaya are proving one thing: saying less says a lot more.