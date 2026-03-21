Prince Harry heartbreak seems imminent as King Charles makes big decision

King Charles' next key decision will be crucial for Prince Harry, who is eyeing a family reunion.

The Duke of Sussex is set to return to his homeland for the Invictus Games Birmingham in 2027, and reports claim that he is pretty hopeful that his father and other members of the family will grace the event with their presence.

Now, discussing the possible situation, royal expert Matt Wilkinson believes that it is highly unlikely for the monarch to join his son at Invictus, which will be heartbreaking for Harry.

On A Right Royal Podcast, he said, "I think Invictus is a big event for Harry... I think there was only one decision. It was going to Birmingham, and Harry wanted to bring his whole family down here. He wants to sit there with the royal family, in the stands, but that's very optimistic."

But the commentator warned Harry not to raise his hopes high.

"Who knows what could happen next week? If you want an answer on that, looking at my crystal ball, I don't think the King will go to Invictus next summer," Matt said.

There might be a slight chance of King Charles' attending the games, but the expert said that Prince William and Queen Camilla will definitely not have any plans to show support to the former working royal.