 
Geo News

Dubai offers departing passengers souvenirs, thanks amid regional tensions

Dubai authorities say initiative reflects gratitude for visitors’ patience and cooperation

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

March 22, 2026

A passenger at Dubai International Airport holds a thank-you card, handed by the authorities, appreciating their patience over the past few days and expressing hope for a safe return. — Geo News
A passenger at Dubai International Airport holds a thank-you card, handed by the authorities, appreciating their patience over the past few days and expressing hope for a safe return. — Geo News

Dubai: Dubai has introduced a thoughtful gesture to express care and appreciation for travellers, offering departing passengers souvenir gifts and thank-you messages as regional tensions continue.

Dubai authorities said the initiative reflects gratitude for visitors’ patience and cooperation during a period of heightened security concerns, while reaffirming the emirate’s commitment to safety and well-being.

At Dubai Airports, passengers leaving the city are being handed small tokens of appreciation along with printed cards thanking them for their understanding and wishing them a safe journey home, while expressing hope to welcome them back soon.

Although no formal statement has been issued, the move appears aimed at maintaining traveller confidence and reinforcing Dubai’s image as a reliable global hub.

Airport operations have continued with some disruption despite the regional situation, supported by contingency planning and enhanced safety measures for residents and international travellers alike.

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