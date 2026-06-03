Five countries elected to UN Security Council; Germany misses out

An usher collects the ballot from the German delegation during the election of non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council at UN headquarters in New York City, US, June 3, 2026. — Reuters

Germany misses out despite strong campaign for seat election.

Portugal, Austria secure Western European Security Council seats.

Kyrgyzstan defeats Philippines in Asia-Pacific Group contest.

The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday elected Austria, Kyrgyzstan, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago and Zimbabwe to the 15-member UN Security Council for two-year terms starting on January 1, 2027.

Germany, which had lobbied hard for a seat, came third for the two places contested by the Western European and Others Group, with 104 votes, against 134 for Portugal and 131 for Austria.

The contest between the Philippines and Kyrgyzstan for the seat in the Asia-Pacific Group went to four rounds of voting, with Kyrgyzstan eventually achieving the necessary two-thirds majority and securing its first-ever Security Council seat by 142 votes to 49.

The Security Council is the only UN body that can make legally binding decisions such as imposing sanctions and authorising use of force. It has five permanent veto-wielding members: Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

An usher hands out ballots to delegations for the election of non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council at UN headquarters in New York City, US, June 3, 2026. — Reuters

The remaining 10 members are elected, with five new members joining every year. This year, one comes from the Africa Group, one from the Latin American and Caribbean Group, one from the Asia-Pacific Group, and two from the Western European and Others Group.

Zimbabwe will replace Somalia and Trinidad and Tobago will replace Panama, while Portugal and Austria will replace Denmark and Greece. Kyrgyzstan will replace Pakistan.

Bahrain, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Latvia and Liberia will continue to serve as non-permanent members of the Security Council until the end of 2027.

On Tuesday, the General Assembly elected Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman as president of the 193-member body for its 81st session, which begins in September.