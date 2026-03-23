In phone call with Iran's Pezeshkian, PM Shehbaz urges dialogue to de-escalate tensions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) receives Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian at the Prime Minister's House, Islamabad, on August 3, 2025. — X/@GovtofPakistan

PM expresses Pakistan's solidarity with brave Iranian people.

Condolences offered for lives lost, prayers for injured recovery.

Pakistan pledges continued constructive role in peace efforts.



In a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy amongst all the neighbouring countries to settle their differences.

A statement issued by the PM Office on Monday said that the prime minister extended Eid ul Fitr and Nowruz greetings to the Iranian president and the brotherly people of Iran.

"The feelings were warmly reciprocated by the Iranian President, who also conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan," it added.

As a neighbouring brotherly country of Iran, the statement said PM Shehbaz conveyed Pakistan's solidarity with the "brave Iranian people in the wake of the ongoing hostilities".

He expressed deep condolences over the loss of precious lives and prayed for early recovery and the safety of those injured and displaced.

The prime minister also conveyed his serious concern over the dangerous ongoing hostilities in the Gulf region.

"In view of this grave situation, the prime minister underscored the urgent need to work collectively for de-escalation and a return to dialogue and diplomacy amongst all the neighbouring countries to settle their differences."

He stressed upon the critical importance of unity in the ranks of the Ummah, that was required more than ever before.

While sharing with the Iranian president the diplomatic outreach efforts of Pakistan's leadership, PM Shehbaz assured the Iranian leadership that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role in facilitating peace in the region.

More than 2,000 people have been killed in the war the US and Israel launched on February 28 on Iran, which has upended markets, driven up fuel costs, accelerated global inflation fears and convulsed the Western defence alliance.