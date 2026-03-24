WATCH: PSL drops new anthem 'Khelenge Beat Pe' for 11th season

Poster shows Pakistani singers (from left) Sabri Sisters – Anam and Saman, Atif Aslam, Aima Baig, and Daniya Kanwal in official PSL 11 anthem. — Instagram/@thepsl

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) unveiled "Khelenge Beat Pe" as its official 11th edition anthem on Tuesday, marking a fresh chapter in the league's journey and signalling its continued evolution.

The tournament is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3, with the defending champions Lahore Qalandars set to take on debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen.

The anthem charts the league's journey over the past ten years as it expands to include eight teams for the first time.

With the PSL having become a passion for cricket fans across the country, "Khelenge Beat Pe" captures the story of a tournament that has become ingrained in a generation.

The track also serves as a vivid tribute to Pakistan's enduring love for cricket, a sport that continues to hold sway over millions throughout the nation.

Since 2016, the tournament has brought the country together each year to celebrate the game through a world-class sporting extravaganza.

Headlining the artists is longstanding Pakistani music icon Atif Aslam, who leads the band alongside trailblazing duo the Sabri Sisters – Anam and Saman.

They are joined by acclaimed singer Aima Baig and rising rap sensation Daniya Kanwal.

Aslam lends his distinctive vocals to the PSL for the second time, having previously starred in the 2022 anthem "Agay Dekh".

For Baig, this season marks her fourth appearance, following her contributions to the anthems "Groove Mera" in 2021, the 2022 anthem, and "Khul Ke Khel" in 2024.

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer highlighted that the Pakistan Super League continues to grow as one of the most exciting and competitive T20 leagues in the world, consistently delivering high-quality cricket and engaging millions of fans globally.

Naseer added that the league's anthem this year has been carefully crafted to capture this progress and ambition, symbolising both the journey so far and the bright future ahead.

"The PSL has always stood for world-class cricket, unforgettable entertainment and the incredible passion of our fans," Naseer said.

"As we step into Season 11, this anthem represents the evolution of the league and the exciting journey ahead. It reflects where the PSL stands today: confident, dynamic and ready to inspire a whole new generation of players and fans," he added.