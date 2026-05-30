Shaheen Shah Afridi responds to pace concerns, says he 'will bowl at 200'

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi prepares to deliver a ball during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 7, 2026. — AFP

Defending Pakistan's pace attack, skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi said on Friday that heavy workloads and fatigue had contributed to reduced speeds, but insisted the bowlers remained determined to regain their edge.

The Green Shirts, set to host Australia for a three-match ODI series from May 30 to June 4, toured Bangladesh for two Tests earlier this month and suffered a 2-0 whitewash, which was their second consecutive against the Tigers in the longest format.

During the series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), Pakistan pacers, including Shaheen, struggled to trouble Bangladesh batters with pace, with the average ranging in mid-130s.

Meanwhile, when asked about the national seamers' declining pace, Shaheen highlighted their commitment to give their best for the country as he compared themselves to a machine, emphasising that both need maintenance for better efficiency.

"When it comes to fast bowling, people need to understand that when a machine keeps running continuously, it eventually needs maintenance. Some of our fast bowlers have played a lot of cricket. When a player is fresh and rested, naturally, he can bowl with more intensity," Shaheen stated.

"Pakistan's fast bowlers are always ready to give everything for the country. We are all thinking about how to increase our pace again, and the coaches and management are working on it as well," he added.

The left-arm pacer then humorously told the reporter that he would try to bowl at 200kmph for him.

"If you are asking about me personally, then I will try to bowl at 200kph for you," he joked.

Speaking about Pakistan's preparations for the ODI series against Australia, Afridi said the training camp in Lahore had been productive, during which around 28 to 29 players took part under the supervision of head coach Mike Hesson and the selectors.

"ODI cricket has not been played regularly, so the camp was important for everyone to regain rhythm and prepare properly," he said.

"The practice sessions have been very good, and we are hopeful of producing strong performances," he added.

The 26-year-old also welcomed the return of Babar Azam to the ODI side after missing the away series against Bangladesh in March, terming the right-handed batter as the "backbone" of their middle order.

He further backed the 31-year-old to carry his sublime Pakistan Super League (PSL) form into the ODI series.

"Babar has been an important part of the middle order for a long time. He performed well in the PSL and also played good innings in the last Test match. We hope his form continues and he wins matches for Pakistan."