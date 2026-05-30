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First ODI: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against Australia

Youngster Arafat Minhas makes ODI debut for Pakistan
By
Sports Desk
|

Published May 30, 2026

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre) and Australias Josh Inglis (right) at the toss for their first ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 30, 2026. — PCB
Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre) and Australia's Josh Inglis (right) at the toss for their first ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 30, 2026. — PCB

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first in the first one-day international (ODI) of the three-match series against Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Youngster Arafat Minhas is making his ODI debut for Pakistan.

After the opening match in Rawalpindi, the action will be shifted to Lahore for the second and third ODIs on June 2 and June 4, respectively.

Squads

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.

Australia: Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (c/wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Cooper Connolly and Adam Zampa.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

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