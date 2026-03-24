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Nasa to spend $20bn on moon base, cancel orbiting lunar station

Nasa focusing on infrastructure that supports sustained operations on lunar surface, says new chief

By
Reuters
|

March 24, 2026

The NASA logo is seen at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, April 16, 2021. — Reuters/File
The NASA logo is seen at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, April 16, 2021. — Reuters/File

Nasa is cancelling plans to deploy a space station in lunar orbit and will instead use its components to construct a $20 billion base on the moon's surface over the next seven years, its new chief Jared Isaacman said on Tuesday.

Isaacman, who was sworn in at the agency in December, made the announcement at the opening of a day-long event at Nasa's Washington headquarters, at which he outlined a raft of changes he is making to the agency's flagship moon programme Artemis.

"It should not really surprise anyone that we are pausing Gateway in its current form and focusing on infrastructure that supports sustained operations on the lunar surface," Isaacman told delegates at the event.

The Lunar Gateway station, largely already built with contractors Northrop Grumman and Vantor, formerly Maxar, was meant to be a space station parked in a lunar orbit. Repurposing the craft for a lunar surface base is not simple.

"Despite some of the very real hardware and schedule challenges, we can repurpose equipment and international partner commitments to support surface and other programme objectives," Isaacman said.

Lunar Gateway was designed to serve as both a research platform and a transfer station that astronauts would use to board the moon landers before descending to the lunar surface.

The changes imposed by Isaacman on the flagship US moon programme in recent weeks are reshaping billions of dollars’ worth of contracts under the Artemis effort.

That is sending companies scrambling to accommodate the extra urgency as China makes progress toward its own 2030 moon landing.

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