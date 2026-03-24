Dubai launches pet evacuation service for overseas travel

A repatriated Greek and her dog evacuated from Abu Dhabi arrive at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Athens, Greece, March 18, 2026. — Reuters

DUBAI: The cargo service of Dubai Airport has introduced a new service to help residents arrange the transport of pets from the United Arab Emirates, according to an official statement.

A dedicated team based in Dubai will manage bookings and oversee the movement of animals from departure to arrival. Officials said pet travel can now be arranged across all emirates.

The company said pets will be handled with care throughout the journey and provided with food and water during transit.

Animals will be transported under controlled conditions on the ground and in the air, in line with international aviation rules. Special transit areas and support teams will be available at all times in Dubai to monitor animals during stopovers.

Pets will be moved using temperature-controlled vehicles and placed in suitable sections of the aircraft. They will typically be loaded last and unloaded first after landing.

Officials also said certain breeds of dogs and cats face transport restrictions and may only be accepted under specific conditions.

The service classifies pets based on their country of origin. Animals from general countries, including Pakistan and around 20 others, must be at least 15 weeks old to travel. Pets coming from higher-risk countries — including Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Comoros and Nigeria — must be at least 27 weeks old.

Authorities said the measures are intended to ensure the safety and welfare of animals during international travel.