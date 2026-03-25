 
Geo News

UAE authorities advise prayers at home amid heavy rain

People advised that in rain-affected areas, daily prayers could be combined — Zuhr with Asr, and Maghrib with Isha

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

March 25, 2026

This representational image shows a person stands surrounded by flood water caused by heavy rains, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 17. — Reuters
This representational image shows a person stands surrounded by flood water caused by heavy rains, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 17. — Reuters

ABU DHABI: The UAE authorities have urged worshippers to perform their prayers at home during heavy rainfall to ensure public safety.

The announcement was issued by the UAE General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf), the federal body responsible for overseeing mosques, religious endowments, and Islamic guidance across the country.

Officials requested mosque administrators to announce after the call to prayer (Adhan) that congregants should pray at home.

They also advised that in rain-affected areas, daily prayers could be combined — Zuhr with Asr, and Maghrib with Isha — to reduce exposure to adverse weather.

The guidance comes as intense rainfall continues across the UAE, prompting safety measures and public alerts from religious authorities.

Afghanistan announces release of detained US citizen video
Afghanistan announces release of detained US citizen
'A top person': Who is the US dealing with in Iran?
'A top person': Who is the US dealing with in Iran?
Gas shortages push India's poor back to wood and coal
Gas shortages push India's poor back to wood and coal
Trump approved Iran operation after Netanyahu argued for joint assassination of Khamenei: sources
Trump approved Iran operation after Netanyahu argued for joint assassination of Khamenei: sources
What cargo ships are passing Hormuz strait?
What cargo ships are passing Hormuz strait?
Known for U-turns, Trump makes biggest policy reversal on Iran
Known for U-turns, Trump makes biggest policy reversal on Iran
At least 66 killed in Colombia military plane crash
At least 66 killed in Colombia military plane crash
Ukraine hits major Russian oil port near Finland
Ukraine hits major Russian oil port near Finland