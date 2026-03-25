UAE authorities advise prayers at home amid heavy rain

This representational image shows a person stands surrounded by flood water caused by heavy rains, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 17. — Reuters

ABU DHABI: The UAE authorities have urged worshippers to perform their prayers at home during heavy rainfall to ensure public safety.

The announcement was issued by the UAE General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf), the federal body responsible for overseeing mosques, religious endowments, and Islamic guidance across the country.

Officials requested mosque administrators to announce after the call to prayer (Adhan) that congregants should pray at home.

They also advised that in rain-affected areas, daily prayers could be combined — Zuhr with Asr, and Maghrib with Isha — to reduce exposure to adverse weather.

The guidance comes as intense rainfall continues across the UAE, prompting safety measures and public alerts from religious authorities.