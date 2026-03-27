Intense thunderstorms light up UAE skies

A collage of screengrabs taken from videos of lightening strikes in the UAE. — Reporter

DUBAI: A powerful storm system swept across the United Arab Emirates overnight, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and near-constant lightning that lit up the night sky for more than two hours, residents said.

Flashes were so bright in some areas that parts of the country appeared “like daytime in the dark,” with booming thunder waking residents around 11pm local time.

The storm affected multiple emirates, including Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi. Fujairah recorded 47.9mm of rainfall, while Ras Al Khaimah saw flooding on sections of Emirates Road caused by overflow from Al Beeh and Qada’a valleys, prompting authorities to advise motorists to take alternative routes.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a flash flood alert after midnight as the storm moved from western regions into Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Dubai Police and the Ministry of Interior also issued public advisories, including messages in Urdu, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel, maintain safe distances on roads, and stay away from pools of water or fast-moving rivers to prevent vehicles from skidding. Hail and reduced visibility in some areas were reported.

Dubai Airports warned travellers to allow extra time for journeys to DXB and DWC airports as adverse weather might cause delays. Authorities also announced the temporary closure of Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah due to hazardous conditions.

The UAE Government and NCM said unstable weather, including heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and occasional hail, is expected to continue through Friday before gradually easing from Saturday, with clearer skies and cooler temperatures forecast. Officials urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities to stay safe.