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Blake Lively shares romantic escape amid Justin Baldoni drama

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds went to Wales to watch Wrexham play an FA Cup match

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 29, 2026

Blake Lively shares romantic escape amid Justin Baldoni drama
Blake Lively gives glimpse into romantic getaway after years of drama

Blake Lively has shared some really sweet and simple moments from her recent UK trip with her husband Ryan Reynolds, giving fans a peek into their time together.

The couple went to Wales to watch Wrexham play an FA Cup match and even though the team did not win, Blake and Ryan looked happy and fully into the moment.

They even went down to the field after the match and took pictures, enjoying the whole experience.

Along with the match, the couple also spent time in London as the It Ends with Us star posted photos from their days there, including a quiet coffee date and little walks around the city.

A Simple Favor actress also shared a mirror selfie from Mother’s Day, showing her outfit and keeping things very real and personal.

One special moment for her was meeting Prue Leith, which clearly meant a lot to her.

Ryan and Blake, however, then visited the countryside, where they held owls and spent some fun and calm time together.

Even though there is some serious stuff going on in her life right now, Blake chose to share only the happy side, focusing on love, family and simple moments.

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