Kim, Khloe Kardashian reignite old accusations after telling clue

The Kardashians sisters are once again under fire for creating problematic standards for women’s appearances after allegedly altering their appearances again.

Kim Kardashian, 45, took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her trip with her sister Khloe Kardashian to Tokyo, Japan, and followers noticed that they had made edits to their faces.

Critics on social media claimed that the reality stars looked strikingly different in their paparazzi pictures, than they did on their social media.

“The amount of facetuning on khloe,” one comment read, while another added, “We saw you at the Oscar party. We know you don’t look anywhere close to this. Nor does your sister.”

A third chimed in, “Ya’ll do not look like this in person. Kim embrace your age and imperfections,” with one noting that Khloe looked as if she was edited to be Kim's height in the picture.

The debate reignited old accusations about the sisters promoting unretainable beauty standards, including cosmetic procedures and plastic surgeries.

In Khloe’s recent post for her new collaboration for athleisure, she sparked BBL rumours with disappointed fans slamming her decision to make risky moves for herself, and promote them as standards.

Neither Kim nor Khloe has addressed the recent debate around their beauty choices.