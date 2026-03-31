Driverless taxis hit Dubai streets in Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah, open to public via apps

An autonomous taxi stands parked in a commercial area in Dubai. — X@DXBMediaOffice

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the emirate’s transport management institution, has officially launched its autonomous taxi service, initially deploying 100 driverless vehicles across the city’s transport network.

The service began in Umm Suqeim, a residential and commercial area along Dubai’s Jumeirah coastline, and Jumeirah, a well-known upscale beachfront district popular with residents and tourists.

The taxis are operated in partnership with two Chinese autonomous driving technology companies and are available to the public via the Uber app and the Apollo Go app.

Authorities said the fleet will gradually increase in the coming years to meet growing demand for advanced transport technologies and support Dubai’s future-focused mobility strategy.



