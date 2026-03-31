PSL 11: Rain delays toss for Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi encounter

Ground staff carry covers onto the pitch at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, as heavy rain approaches, March 31, 2026. — PSL

Heavy rain in Lahore delayed the toss between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 clash at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

The pitch and the square were under covers, and the toss was officially postponed as ground staff monitored conditions.

Since it is still raining here and the field is covered, the updated time for the toss will be determined once the downpour stops.

The upcoming fixture holds great significance for both Zalmi and United as the former will be eyeing to clinch the top spot in the PSL standings, while the three-time champions would be determined to taste their first triumph in the eight-team tournament.

Zalmi got off to a triumphant start to their campaign as they downed debutants RawalPindiz by five wickets, while the United succumbed to a gruelling defeat at the hands of Multan Sultans.

Consequently, the 2017 champions are fourth on the points table with two points after one match, while the United are seventh with zero points.

United and Zalmi have faced each other 26 times in the marquee tournament, with both sides evenly matched at 13 wins each.

Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Salman Irshad, Andries Gous, Devon Conway, Faheem Ashraf, Mehran Mumtaz, Mark Chapman, Nisar Ahmed, Mir Hamza Sajjad, Sameen Gul, Sameer Minhas, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Faiq, Mohsin Riaz, Chris Green and Mohammad Salman Mirza.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Sufiyan Muqeem, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Aaron Hardie, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Abdul Subhan, Tanzid Hasan, Michael Bracewell, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Kashif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Farhan Yousuf, Brian Bennett, Mohammad Basit and Shoriful Islam.