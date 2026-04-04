 
Geo News

UAE death toll hits 10 as intercepted Iranian strikes cause deadly debris

Four Pakistanis among dead as over 200 injured nationwide, says Abu Dhabi Media Office

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

Published April 04, 2026

Smoke rising from an area near the Dubai International Airport is seen through the windshield of a vehicle, after a drone attack hit a fuel tank, according to Dubai authorities, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 16, 2026. — Reuters
Smoke rising from an area near the Dubai International Airport is seen through the windshield of a vehicle, after a drone attack hit a fuel tank, according to Dubai authorities, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 16, 2026. — Reuters

  • Habshan plant fires disrupt energy operations.
  • Ajban debris incident injures 12 civilians.
  • Air defences intercept missiles, drones daily.

DUBAI: The death toll in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has risen to 10, including foreign nationals, with more than 200 people injured since the Middle East conflict began on February 28, as falling debris from intercepted Iranian missiles and drones continues to hit civilian and industrial areas.

Among the deceased are four Pakistani nationals, highlighting the broader impact on expatriate communities.

In the latest incident, debris from intercepted aerial threats triggered fires at the Habshan gas processing plant, a key energy facility in south-west Abu Dhabi.

An Egyptian national was killed during evacuation, while four others — including two Pakistanis — sustained minor injuries, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office. Operations at the plant have been suspended, and damage assessments are ongoing.

In a separate incident in Ajban, about 80 kilometres north-east of Abu Dhabi city, debris from intercepted projectiles injured 12 people. Those wounded included nationals from Nepal and India; one individual remains in serious condition, while others suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The UAE Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems intercepted multiple ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones launched from Iran in the past 24 hours. While the interceptions prevented potentially larger-scale damage, officials warned that falling debris continues to pose significant risks to populated and industrial zones.

Authorities said missile and drone attacks have been reported on a near-daily basis since the conflict began, increasing pressure on emergency response systems and critical infrastructure.

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