US agents arrest relatives of Iran's Qassem Soleimani after revoking their green cards

A woman holds a poster of the late senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani during the funeral of Iranian security chief Ali Larijani and victims of the IRIS Dena warship at Enghelab Square, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 18, 2026.— Reuters/File

Afshar supports Iran's govt and its propaganda, says State Dept.

Official says Afshar's husband barred from entering US.

Marco Rubio revoked their lawful permanent resident status.

US federal agents have detained the niece and grandniece of late Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani after Secretary of State Marco Rubio revoked their lawful permanent resident status, the State Department said on Saturday.

"Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are now in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement," the State Department said in a statement, saying also that Rubio revoked their green cards.

Soleimani was killed in a January 2020 US airstrike in Baghdad during President Donald Trump's first term in office.

The State Department said Afshar supported Iran's government and its propaganda. It also said Afshar's husband was barred from entering the US.

The detention came as the US-Israeli war against Iran entered its sixth week .

The State Department added that earlier this month, Rubio terminated the legal status of Fatemeh Ardeshir Larijani, the daughter of veteran Iranian politician Ali Larijani, and her husband Seyed Kalantar Motamedi. Ardeshir Larijani and Motamedi are no longer in the US and are barred from future entry, according to the State Department.

Ali Larijani, an architect of Iran's security policy, was killed in mid-March by a US-Israeli air attack.

In his second term in office, Trump's administration has stepped up deportation attempts against immigrants, calling them threats. Rights advocates have raised concerns about free speech and due process. Many immigrants detained by ICE have been released following court orders.