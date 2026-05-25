Trump urges Pakistan, others involved in Iran talks to sign peace deal with Israel

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on artificial intelligence at the "Winning the AI Race" Summit in Washington DC, US, July 23, 2025. — Reuters

Trump links Abraham Accords signing to Iran negotiations.

Trump asks Pakistan, other Muslim nations to sign accords.

Accords signing should start with Saudi Arabia, Qatar: Trump.



US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Muslim-majority nations across the Middle East and beyond to normalise relations with Israel as part of the emerging Iran peace deal.

In a lengthy social media post, Trump listed countries whose leaders he spoke with on Saturday about efforts to end the war with Iran.

"After all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these countries, at a minimum, simultaneously sign onto the Abraham Accords."

"Those Countries discussed are Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates (already a Member!), Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain (already a Member!)"

The Abraham Accords are a set of agreements brokered under Trump in 2020 and widely heralded as a foreign policy success.





The Accords govern the normalisation of diplomatic relations between Israel and countries that have historically been hostile to it.

While they were welcomed in diplomatic circles as a step towards a more peaceful Middle East, they remain unpopular among the public in many parts of the region, not least because they do not tackle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"It may be possible that one or two have a reason for not doing so, and that will be accepted, but most should be ready, willing, and able to make this settlement with Iran a far more Historic Event than it would otherwise be," Trump wrote in his Truth Social post.

"It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit. If they don't, they should not be part of this deal in that it shows bad intentions."